RDU Has Everything To Celebrate Fourth Of July Weekend!

As the Fourth of July approaches, the vibrant city of Raleigh is gearing up to host an array of exciting events and activities to celebrate the nation’s independence. With a blend of history, culture, and family-friendly entertainment, Raleigh promises an unforgettable weekend filled with patriotic fervor. Here are some top attractions and events to enjoy during the Fourth of July weekend in Raleigh.
This list includes fun things to do in Raleigh, Durham, and Chapel Hill this weekend, plus surrounding areas, from Friday to Sunday. (Or Monday if it’s a holiday weekend.)This list is updated every single week!
You’ll find a ton of things to do this weekend near you, including guided tours, festivals, live music and dance, kids’ activities, adult activities, organized hikes, seasonal activities, learning opportunities and so much more.
-
Tyler Perry First African American to Own Two Major TV Networks
-
Houston Icon Big Pokey Passes Away at 45
-
Russell Simmons Dragged For Filth By Daughter & Kimora, Twitter Piles On
-
UPDATE: "Petition" To Kick Nicki Minaj Out of Neighborhood Appears To Be A Troll
-
Don’t Miss The Rocky Mount Independence Day Celebration!
-
Vanessa Bryant Gets Major Victory In Kobe's BodyArmor Lawsuit
-
Why Did Ice Spice Turn Down 2023 XXL Freshman Spot?
-
The Good, Bad, and Strange Fashions from the 2023 BET Awards