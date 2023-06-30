RDU Has Everything To Celebrate Fourth Of July Weekend!

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

As the Fourth of July approaches, the vibrant city of Raleigh is gearing up to host an array of exciting events and activities to celebrate the nation’s independence. With a blend of history, culture, and family-friendly entertainment, Raleigh promises an unforgettable weekend filled with patriotic fervor. Here are some top attractions and events to enjoy during the Fourth of July weekend in Raleigh.

This list includes fun things to do in Raleigh, Durham, and Chapel Hill this weekend, plus surrounding areas, from Friday to Sunday. (Or Monday if it’s a holiday weekend.)This list is updated every single week!

You’ll find a ton of things to do this weekend near you, including guided tours, festivals, live music and dance, kids’ activities, adult activities, organized hikes, seasonal activities, learning opportunities and so much more.