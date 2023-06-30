Dr. Naomi Campbell; actress, model, and now mother of two, gave birth to a beautiful baby on Thursday.
RELATED: Naomi Campbell, Law Roach, And DJ Khaled Storm Down The Catwalk At Hugo Boss’ Miami Fashion Show
She took to instagram a heartwarming caption welcoming her baby boy into the world. “My little darling, know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence.” Campbell wrote. “A True Gift from God , blessed ! Welcome Babyboy. #mumoftwo ” Campbell captioned.
READ MORE:
RELATED: John Legend And Chrissy Teigen Welcome Baby Via Surrogate
RELATED: Uzo Aduba Reveals She’s Expecting First Baby With Husband Robert Sweeting
RELATED: DeVonta Smith Prepares for Newborn Baby in Style! [PHOTOS]
Naomi Campbell Welcomes Baby No. 2 at 53 was originally published on rnbphilly.com
-
Tyler Perry First African American to Own Two Major TV Networks
-
Houston Icon Big Pokey Passes Away at 45
-
Russell Simmons Dragged For Filth By Daughter & Kimora, Twitter Piles On
-
UPDATE: "Petition" To Kick Nicki Minaj Out of Neighborhood Appears To Be A Troll
-
Don’t Miss The Rocky Mount Independence Day Celebration!
-
Vanessa Bryant Gets Major Victory In Kobe's BodyArmor Lawsuit
-
Why Did Ice Spice Turn Down 2023 XXL Freshman Spot?
-
The Good, Bad, and Strange Fashions from the 2023 BET Awards