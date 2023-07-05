Joe Biden to Joe Blow! Secret Service Found White Powder at White House!

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The White House was briefly evacuated Sunday evening while President Joe Biden was at Camp David after the Secret Service discovered suspicious powder in a common area of the West Wing, and a preliminary test showed the substance was cocaine, two law enforcement officials said Tuesday.

Secret Service agents were doing routine rounds on Sunday when they found the white powder in an area accessible to tour groups, not in any particular West Wing office, the officials said. The officials were not authorized to discuss an ongoing investigation and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

The complex was evacuated at about 8:45 p.m. Sunday as fire and emergency crews were brought in to do a rapid test, which preliminarily identified cocaine. The White House was soon reopened and the powder was sent for further testing.

The area where the cocaine was found is regularly accessed by tour groups.

The West Wing is a portion of the White House attached to the executive mansion where the president lives. It includes the Oval Office, cabinet room and press area, along with offices and workspaces for the president’s advisers and staff.