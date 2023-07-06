Listen Live
Radio One Exclusives

The First Trailer For ‘Bob Marley: One Love’ Has Arrived

Published on July 6, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

K97.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
Bob Marley

Source: General / Radio One

BOB MARLEY: ONE LOVE celebrates the life and music of an icon who inspired generations through his message of love and unity. On the big screen for the first time, discover Bob’s powerful story of overcoming adversity and the journey behind his revolutionary music. Produced in partnership with the Marley family and starring Kingsley Ben-Adir as the legendary musician and Lashana Lynch as his wife Rita, BOB MARLEY: ONE LOVE is in theaters January 12.

The First Trailer For ‘Bob Marley: One Love’ Has Arrived  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

More from K97.5
Morning Hustle Cash Grab 2023

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close