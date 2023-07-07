Wake County Cooling Stations To Continue Offering Relief From Heat

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

With only about one day of respite from extreme heat, hit indexes are once again expected to exceed triple digits over the next three days, so Wake County will be opening its temporary cooling stations Friday through Sunday, July 7 through July 9.

“Many people don’t realize that extended periods of heat can start to build up cumulative stress on your body and amplify existing health conditions,” said Wake County Fire Services and Emergency Management Deputy Director Josh Creighton. “When we have multiple days in a row with extreme heat indexes, we really want anyone who needs relief to take advantage of these locations, even if it’s just for a short time.”

The schedule for the cooling stations is listed below.

Friday, July 7, 8:30 a.m. to 5:15 p.m.:

Friday through Sunday; July 7-9:

Wake County Public Libraries locations

Opening and closing times for libraries vary, so visitors should check online or call their local library for site-specific information.

Sites that are not normally open to the public, such as EMS stations, fire stations and county fleet maintenance buildings, will not be available as cooling stations.

Staying Safe in Extreme Heat

Adults older than 65, children younger than four, people with existing medical conditions and those without access to air conditioning are at the greatest risk on days with high temperatures. Drinking plenty of water and staying out of the sun are critical precautions. People should also check on their neighbors who may be at high risk and ensure they have access to heat relief and hydration.

To stay safe and cool during extreme heat, residents are encouraged to:

Stay indoors in air-conditioned spaces as much as possible and limit exposure to the sun;



Dress in loose-fitting, lightweight and light-colored clothes that cover as much skin as possible;



Familiarize themselves with the medical conditions that can result from over-exposure to heat, including heat exhaustion and heat stroke;



Avoid strenuous work during the warmest part of the day. Use a buddy system when working in extreme heat and take frequent breaks; and



Never leave children or pets alone in closed vehicles.

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Wake County Cooling Stations To Continue Offering Relief From Heat was originally published on foxync.com