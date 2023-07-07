Vibrant Sunflowers Set to Bloom at Dix Park in Raleigh

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Nature enthusiasts and flower lovers in the Raleigh area are eagerly anticipating the imminent blooming of sunflowers at Dix Park. This picturesque landscape is soon to be adorned with vibrant hues of yellow and green as thousands of sunflowers burst into full bloom, creating a stunning visual spectacle.

As summer unfolds, Dix Park’s sunflower fields are nearing their peak bloom period. With each passing day, the plants are stretching taller, their stalks reaching towards the sky, while their vibrant yellow petals gradually unfurl. Soon, the park’s landscape will transform into a sea of golden sunflowers, offering a breathtaking experience for all who visit.

It’s almost time for Dix Park sunflowers! The sunflowers at Dix Park are expected to bloom this time next week, the city of Raleigh announced Thursday.

Earlier this year, 280,000 sunflower seeds were planted at Dix Park. The city of Raleigh posted an update on its website July 6: “There are buds on the sunflowers and will likely begin to bloom next week.”

The sunflower field is located along Hunt Drive between Western Boulevard and Umstead Drive. The public can visit for free seven days a week from dawn until dusk.

The event has grown so much in recent years that food trucks will be on site each Friday and Saturday during peak bloom. The current schedule for 2023 is as follows:

Fridays: July 14 and July 21 from 5 to 9 p.m.

Saturdays: July 15 and July 22 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 to 9 p.m.

On July 15 and July 22, there will also be live acoustic music from local artists and beer from Trophy Brewing between 5 and 8 p.m.