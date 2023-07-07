Jermaine Dupri Celebrate Dirty South Music at ESSENCE Festival (Video)

After getting things started with an on-screen montage of his various inspirations and influences, including Peabo Bryson and Cameo, as well as clips of his early successful acts like Kriss Kross, Dupri took to the stage, getting right into a celebration of snap music, a sub-genre of Hip-Hop he helped popularize from coast-to-coast.

Launching into his verse on “I Think They Like Me,” the veteran rapper was joined onstage by Dem Franchize Boyz and a team of dancers leading the crowd in — you guessed it — the snap-dance.

Next, Dupri brought out collaborator and New Orleans native Curren$y to perform their tribute to the festival of culture, “ESSENCE Fest.” After launching into a run-through of multiple hits he wrote and or produced, including JAY-Z’s “Money Ain’t a Thing,” Ari Lennox’s “Pressure,” Usher & Alicia Keys’ “My Boo,” and Nelly’s “Grillz,” JD introduced his next special guest, Big Boi.

As one half of the pioneering Hip-Hop duo Outkast, Big Boi has more than a few hits in his back pocket. Making sure to break out some faves like “So Fresh & So Clean,” “Miss Jackson,” as well as the Speakerboxx/The Love Below hit, “The Way You Move” with the crooner Sleepy Brown at his side for some assistance.

Big Boi’s set continued with him launching into “Kryptonite (I’m on It),” followed by his verse on UGK’s “Int’l Players Anthem (I Choose You).”

“Can I keep turning it up??” Dupri asked to raucous cheers from the crowd, before bringing out Gucci Mane, who opened his trap-heavy set with a rendition of his verse from 2016’s Drake assisted track, “Both,” and his 2009 smash hit “Wasted.”

Check out some performance via IG