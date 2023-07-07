Jermaine Dupri Celebrate Dirty South Music at ESSENCE Festival (Video)

The ESSENCE Festival of Culture celebrated Hip-Hop’s 50th Anniversary over the sizzling hot weekend with an impressive guest list and even more impressive lineup and show.
Curated by the one and only, legendary Jermaine Dupri, the weekend featured a special Dirty South tribute to the city that shaped the genre for nearly two decades, entitled The South Got Something To Say.
After getting things started with an on-screen montage of his various inspirations and influences, including Peabo Bryson and Cameo, as well as clips of his early successful acts like Kriss Kross, Dupri took to the stage, getting right into a celebration of snap music, a sub-genre of Hip-Hop he helped popularize from coast-to-coast.
Launching into his verse on “I Think They Like Me,” the veteran rapper was joined onstage by Dem Franchize Boyz and a team of dancers leading the crowd in — you guessed it — the snap-dance.
Next, Dupri brought out collaborator and New Orleans native Curren$y to perform their tribute to the festival of culture, “ESSENCE Fest.” After launching into a run-through of multiple hits he wrote and or produced, including JAY-Z’s “Money Ain’t a Thing,” Ari Lennox’s “Pressure,” Usher & Alicia Keys’ “My Boo,” and Nelly’s “Grillz,” JD introduced his next special guest, Big Boi.
As one half of the pioneering Hip-Hop duo Outkast, Big Boi has more than a few hits in his back pocket. Making sure to break out some faves like “So Fresh & So Clean,” “Miss Jackson,” as well as the Speakerboxx/The Love Below hit, “The Way You Move” with the crooner Sleepy Brown at his side for some assistance.
Big Boi’s set continued with him launching into “Kryptonite (I’m on It),” followed by his verse on UGK’s “Int’l Players Anthem (I Choose You).”
“Can I keep turning it up??” Dupri asked to raucous cheers from the crowd, before bringing out Gucci Mane, who opened his trap-heavy set with a rendition of his verse from 2016’s Drake assisted track, “Both,” and his 2009 smash hit “Wasted.”
Check out some performance via IG
-
Jill Scott’s Powerful Rendition Of The National Anthem Has America’s Attention & We Can’t Stop Watching It [VIDEO]
-
Don’t Miss The Rocky Mount Independence Day Celebration!
-
Simone Biles Returning To Olympics Competition
-
Vanessa Bryant Gets Major Victory In Kobe's BodyArmor Lawsuit
-
Greenville July 4th Independence Day Celebration
-
The Good, Bad, and Strange Fashions from the 2023 BET Awards
-
Here Are All Of The 4th Of July Celebrations In Our Area
-
Tuesday Was (Officially) The Hottest Day On Earth