Grant Money Available For Your Startup Or Existing Business

Published on July 10, 2023

Whether you have just launched a startup or are looking to grow and scale your company, NC IDEA has resources that can help in the success of your journey when and where you need it most.

Early stage, growth-oriented companies can apply for one of two different NC IDEA grants:

  • NC IDEA MICRO awards $10K project-based grants to young companies looking to validate and advance their idea.
  • NC IDEA SEED offers $50K grants to early stage companies, often the critical funding they need to scale faster.

*** Note: Applicants may only apply to either MICRO or SEED (not both) during the grant cycle.***

Want to learn more and apply?

