Light Skin Keisha and Boyfriend Coca Vango Trend Online For Cheating Remarks

Rappers Light Skin Keisha and Coca Vango have been together for a long time, but in an episode of their podcast, the topic of cheating comes up and Coca Vango believes that she would not leave him if he cheated and of course, she had some other words for him.

Coca Vango has now posted a new video of his own clearing up those remarks and it is just making for an even bigger mess.

Check the videos out below and let me know what you think of this whole situation.