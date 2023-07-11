Listen Live
K97.5 Kickback – Meet Tonio Armani

Published on July 11, 2023

We love supporting our local acts in the Carolinas and Tonio Armani is one of the best singers out here in the 919!

Check out the full interview to learn more about how he got started and what’s to come next in 2023!

