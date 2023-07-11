Listen Live
Kodak Black Could Have Been On Nickelodeon?!

Published on July 11, 2023

The Kodak Black we all know and love could have once almost been on a show for the children’s television network Nickelodeon.

On Saturday (July 8), a video posted to social media shows a confident, young Kodak Black as he was en route to audition for the popular children’s network Nickelodeon.

“Yeah, auditioning with Nickelodeon ’cause you know a new show coming out, feel me,” he said in the clip. “Just, just stay tuned. I’m gon’ be on there. I know how to act.”

While it’s unknown when the video was taped, fans speculated it may have been recorded during the 2000s for the network’s hit sketch comedy show All That — which premiered on the network in 1994 — or the popular sitcom iCarly, which ran for 6 seasons between 2007 and 2012.

