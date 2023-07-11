Listen Live
Mike Tyson Stops By Bun B’s Trill Burgers Restaurant In Houston [PICS]

The boxing legend heard about the popular burger and had to check it out for himself

Published on July 11, 2023

Mike Tyson Trill Burgers

Source: General / Donald Jones

Iron Mike ordered the Vegan OG combo — a vegan smashburger made with plant-based Impossible patties, vegan Trill Sauce, caramelized onions, pickles and vegan cheese. He was with Ryan Fiterman of Fiterman Sports.

Mike Tyson Trill Burgers

Source: General / Donald Jones

Trill Burgers opened its long anticipated brick-and-mortar location on June 7 at 3607 S. Shepherd Dr. The restaurant sold more than 50,000 burgers in its first 30 days. Rappers Drake and Ludacris have been among the notable guests, along with Bryson Tiller, N.O.R.E., Sean Kingston, Houston’s Slim Thug, Sauce Walka, Willie D of the Geto Boys and former Houston Texans football stars Andre Johnson and Johnathan Joseph

Mike Tyson Stops By Bun B’s Trill Burgers Restaurant In Houston [PICS]  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

