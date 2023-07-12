Donate School Supplies Starting This Week to Help Wake County Schools

A six-week community-wide school supply drive launches Wednesday to stock the classrooms for teachers and students across Wake County.
WakeEd Partnership (WakeEd), a business-backed nonprofit organization that supports the Wake County Public School System, will accept donations from July 12 to August 23 to fill the Tools4Schools warehouse.
“Thanks to the generosity of the community and our many funding partners, we opened our free classroom supply store last year and have already given away more than $340,000 in new classroom supplies directly to teachers in Wake County,” said Keith Poston, president of WakeEd.
According to WakeEd research, Wake County teachers spend an average of $926 out of their own pockets for classroom supplies each year. Since Tools4Schools opened in January 2022, WakeEd Partnership has given away more than $340,000 in new classroom supplies to those teachers, serving 4,378 teachers from 93% of Wake County public schools. Additionally, 98% of teachers agree that Tools4Schools has reduced their out-of-pocket expenses.
The public supply drive kicks off Wednesday 10:30 a.m. at the Southeast Raleigh YMCA, at 1436 Rock Quarry Road in Raleigh.
What school supplies do teacher need most?
Teachers ask for the basics – pencils, pens and paper, notebooks and folders – along with cleaning supplies like wipes and tissues and office supplies like tape, pencil sharpeners and paperclips.
Donate school supplies in Wake County
Supply drive events will be held throughout the summer, and drop boxes are available around the county.
Tools4Schools, 1660 Piney Plains Drive, Cary NC 27518
Culver’s of Apex, 1401 Kelly Rd., Apex, NC 27502
At YMCA Locations:
A.E. Finley YMCA, 9216 Baileywick Road, Raleigh, NC 27613
Kerr Family YMCA, 2500 Wakefield Pines Drive, Raleigh, NC 27614
Taylor Family YMCA, 101 YMCA Drive, Cary, NC
Northwest Cary YMCA, 6903 Carpenter Fire Station Road, Cary, NC
Poyner YMCA, 227 Fayetteville Street, Raleigh, NC
Alexander Family YMCA, 1603 Hillsborough Street, Raleigh, NC
Poole Family YMCA, 2110 Aversboro Road, Garner, NC
Kraft Family YMCA, 8921 Holly Springs Road, Apex, NC
YMCA of the Triangle Association Resource Center, 801 Corporate Center Drive, Suite 200, Raleigh, NC 27607
Knightdale Station YMCA, 494 Knightdale Station Run, Knightdale, NC 27545
Southeast Raleigh YMCA, 1436 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh, NC 27610
Edwards Beightol Law Firm, 1033 Oberlin Road, Suite 100, Raleigh, NC 27605
TowneBank, 3535 Glenwood Avenue, Raleigh, NC
Holly Springs Masonic Lodge, 224 Raleigh St, Holly Springs, NC 27540
Ameriprise Financial Services, 3600 Glenwood Ave, Ste 130, Raleigh, NC 27610
Massage Envy locations:
Morrisville, 1001 Market Center Drive, Ste 30, Morrisville, NC 27560
Apex Beaver Creek, 1473 Beaver Creek Commons Dr., Apex, NC 27502
Cary, 1385 Kildaire Farm Road, Cary, NC 27511
Trinity Partners, Perimeter Park – Office Park in Morrisville, NC 27560
