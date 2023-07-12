Donate School Supplies Starting This Week to Help Wake County Schools

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

A six-week community-wide school supply drive launches Wednesday to stock the classrooms for teachers and students across Wake County.

WakeEd Partnership (WakeEd), a business-backed nonprofit organization that supports the Wake County Public School System, will accept donations from July 12 to August 23 to fill the Tools4Schools warehouse.

“Thanks to the generosity of the community and our many funding partners, we opened our free classroom supply store last year and have already given away more than $340,000 in new classroom supplies directly to teachers in Wake County,” said Keith Poston, president of WakeEd.

According to WakeEd research, Wake County teachers spend an average of $926 out of their own pockets for classroom supplies each year. Since Tools4Schools opened in January 2022, WakeEd Partnership has given away more than $340,000 in new classroom supplies to those teachers, serving 4,378 teachers from 93% of Wake County public schools. Additionally, 98% of teachers agree that Tools4Schools has reduced their out-of-pocket expenses.

The public supply drive kicks off Wednesday 10:30 a.m. at the Southeast Raleigh YMCA, at 1436 Rock Quarry Road in Raleigh.

What school supplies do teacher need most?