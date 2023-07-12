The City of Raleigh is offering Fall Youth Athletic Leagues for ages 5-17.
The registration period is July 10-21. League age as of date is August 31, 2023.
- Flag Football – Ages 5-13
- Cheerleading – Ages 5-13
- Softball – Ages 7-17
- Baseball – Ages 5-17
Registration is accepted at all Raleigh Community Centers and online using RecLink.
Adult League registration will be held on the following dates.
- Baseball – July 24-28
- Softball – July 24-28
- Flag Football – August 7-11
Registration is accepted online using RecLink.
Raleigh Youth And Adult Fall Athletic League Registration was originally published on foxync.com
