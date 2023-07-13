National French Fry Day! Best Deals In The Triangle Today

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Who doesn’t love a French fry?! Celebrate National French Fry Day by trying some of these deals in the 919 today.

Burger King

Burger King Reward members get a free any size fries with a purchase once a week through Dec. 31, 2023 at participating locations with the offer in the app or website. This offer is only valid at particiapting locations.

Checkers

Checkers Rewards members get a free order of XL fries from July 14-16. If you are not already a member, you have to join by 7/13 at 11:59 EST to get the offer in their app.

Hardees

My Rewards Members who purchase French Fries on July 13, 2023 (a la carte or as a part of a Combo) through the Hardee’s App or website will then receive an in-app offer for a free Small French Fries with a minimum $1 purchase each day through December 31, 2023.

McDonald’s

Get a FREE any size Fries from McDonald’s on July 13 with the offer in their app at participating locations. It is not valid during breakfast. Limit 1. See the Deals section in the app for details.