Jay-Z Caught Dancing at Beyoncé’s Concert (Video)

Jay-Z doesn’t like to be filmed by fans.

He’s been touring the world with his wife Beyonce, on her Renaissance Tour. Most concertgoers usually participate in two things at the show is sing and dance, and Jay-Z was caught doing one of them.

A fan at the concert uploaded a video of Jay-Z and his mother doing the Electric Slide to Beyoncé’s remix of the song “Before I Let Go.”

As Jay-Z turns around to finish his dance move, he and his mother lock eyes on the camera, and he waves his finger, silently directing the person to stop recording, which they did.

Do you think it was wrong for Jay-Z to waves his finger at the fan?

Check out the Video Via Twitter @vauultedmag