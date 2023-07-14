Houston Rockets Legend Kenny ‘The Jet’ Smith Meet and Greet

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

This Sunday (July 16) come out to The WSS Grand Opening Event! Pull up to 14485 Bellaire Blvd Bellaire Blvd and meet Houston Rockets Legend Kenny “The JET” Smith. Upon joining the Rockets, Smith averaged 17.7 points per game while leading the Rockets in assists per game and helped the Rockets to a 52–30 record, the best regular season in franchise history at the time.

Sunday’s Meet & Greet will be hosted by J-Mac and Jessica Jeanz, host of Houston’s Number #1 Morning Show, Good Morning H-Town. It’s a fun filled day with events that include:

-Domino Tournament

-Raffle to win TVs

-Astros tickets and much more!

-FREE Food Provided by Frenchy’s Chicken

The first 300 people will receive a WSS Mystery BONUS card! So Come out This Sunday starting 10:00am to Houston Best Neighborhood Shoe Store W.S.S.!

