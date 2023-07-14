Listen Live
Local

Call For Artists: 50th Anniversary Of Hip Hop

Published on July 14, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

K97.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
Dare Coulter, Artist Behind Busta Rhymes-Inspired Mural in Raleigh

Source: Lauren Lindley / Lauren Lindley

Friends of the City of Raleigh Museum are excited to announce the Visual Artist space as part of the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop festival on August 12, 2023. The festival will celebrate 50 years of Hip Hop music and culture in Raleigh and North Carolina. Our vision for the space is to provide an opportunity for local visual artists to showcase the creation of their art inspired by Hip Hop music and culture.

Project Details

  • 10×10 space on Fayetteville Street

    (if you need more space, we may be able to accommodate this request)

  • Basic art supplies

    (i.e. water, spray paint, basic brushes, chalk, canvas- let us know if you need something else)

  • Completion Date: August 12, 2023, 12:00 – 4:00 p.m.
  • Design should reflect Hip Hop culture and music
  • Artwork will be displayed at the Hip Hop Sneaker Ball that evening and auctioned off as part of our silent auction

Project Responsibilities

City of Raleigh Museum

  • Lead communications with selected artists and exhibit designer
  • Handle material costs if applicable
  • Photography of the event
  • Promote the artwork and the selected artists
  • Provide tent, table, chair and table coverings
  • Provide bottled water
  • Provide selected artists with a $300 honorarium

Selected Artists

  • Provide City of Raleigh Museum with a bio, artist statement, and high-definition images of work samples for promotion
  • Appear for the live art creation on August 12, 2023
  • Provide information to receive honorarium via credit card or check

How to Apply

 

Karen Clark Headshot

Source: PEO Productions / PEO Productions

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Call For Artists: 50th Anniversary Of Hip Hop  was originally published on foxync.com

More from K97.5
Morning Hustle Cash Grab 2023

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close