K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Friends of the City of Raleigh Museum are excited to announce the Visual Artist space as part of the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop festival on August 12, 2023. The festival will celebrate 50 years of Hip Hop music and culture in Raleigh and North Carolina. Our vision for the space is to provide an opportunity for local visual artists to showcase the creation of their art inspired by Hip Hop music and culture.

Project Details

10×10 space on Fayetteville Street (if you need more space, we may be able to accommodate this request)

Basic art supplies (i.e. water, spray paint, basic brushes, chalk, canvas- let us know if you need something else)

Completion Date: August 12, 2023, 12:00 – 4:00 p.m.

Design should reflect Hip Hop culture and music

Artwork will be displayed at the Hip Hop Sneaker Ball that evening and auctioned off as part of our silent auction

Project Responsibilities

City of Raleigh Museum

Lead communications with selected artists and exhibit designer

Handle material costs if applicable

Photography of the event

Promote the artwork and the selected artists

Provide tent, table, chair and table coverings

Provide bottled water

Provide selected artists with a $300 honorarium

Selected Artists

Provide City of Raleigh Museum with a bio, artist statement, and high-definition images of work samples for promotion

Appear for the live art creation on August 12, 2023

Provide information to receive honorarium via credit card or check

How to Apply

To apply please fill out this form.

If you have any questions, please email Megan Raby at megan.raby@raleighnc.gov.

Selected artists will be notified by July 21, 2023.

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Call For Artists: 50th Anniversary Of Hip Hop was originally published on foxync.com