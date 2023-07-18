Philadelphia’s FDR Park to Host North America’s Largest Swing Set

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

South Philadelphia’s FDR Park is receiving a huge upgrade, yielding record-breaking results.

The 348-acre park is currently undergoing a $250 million renovation project intended to address park flooding, and add new amenities to the area, include a new $5 million, 2.15 acre playspace, the Anna C. Verna Playground.

This playground will be located next to the park’s welcome center that was recently built last year. The Welcome Center’s 8,000 square foot structure was originally built in 1919 and used to serve as the park’s former guard house and stables. With over 10 newly installed public bathrooms, the welcome center now will be a place for tourist to come experience a historic landmark and gather for celebration, as there will be rooms in the welcome center to host events,

The playground is expected to feature three monumental climbing structures along with slides that will spiral to the ground, as well as a ‘megaswing’ that is expected to host thirty seats for kids to swing simultaneously. This swingset will be designed to be the biggest swing set that North America has to offer.

The swing set will be a circular structure built next to a shaded seating area where parents can supervise their kids having fun while they stay away of the beaming sun. The swing set add-on to FDR park is expected to be open to the public in late August.

