Back To School Showcase This Saturday in Durham!

Published on July 19, 2023

It seems like school just let out for the summer, but we are already getting back to getting ready to go back to school!

Happening this Saturday July 22nd, 2p-5p, it is the Back to School Showcase at Holton Career and Resource Center

401 N Driver Street, Durham NC 27703

To make this event more meaningful, they kindly request each attendee to bring essential school supplies such as : backpacks, notebooks and paper, pens, pencils, crayons, markers, glue sticks, scissors, calculators, rulers, lunch boxes, water bottles, and any other school supplies you can contribute!

For more information, head to DPRPlaymore.org

 

