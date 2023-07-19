Back To School Showcase This Saturday in Durham!

It seems like school just let out for the summer, but we are already getting back to getting ready to go back to school!
Happening this Saturday July 22nd, 2p-5p, it is the Back to School Showcase at Holton Career and Resource Center
401 N Driver Street, Durham NC 27703
To make this event more meaningful, they kindly request each attendee to bring essential school supplies such as : backpacks, notebooks and paper, pens, pencils, crayons, markers, glue sticks, scissors, calculators, rulers, lunch boxes, water bottles, and any other school supplies you can contribute!
For more information, head to DPRPlaymore.org
-
Jill Scott’s Powerful Rendition Of The National Anthem Has America’s Attention & We Can’t Stop Watching It [VIDEO]
-
Fun Facts About NBA All-Star Weekend!!!
-
Joseline Hernandez Seen Shoving Cops, Yelling Slurs During Recent Arrest
-
Quavo Spotted with Rumored Boo Erica Fontaine at Usher Concert
-
DaBaby Teams Up With Sexyy Red For "Shake Sumn" Remix
-
WOW! Memphitz Verbally Abuses His Wife Toya Wright (VIDEO)
-
T.I. & The Game Have a Standoff with LAPD at Club
-
Floyd Mayweather Ex-Fiance Says "He Will Never Own The Clippers"