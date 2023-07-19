Listen Live
Durham Public Schools #WeAreReaders Summer Book Program

Published on July 19, 2023

Family Reading Together

Source: Storyblocks / storyblocks

Durham Public Schools will debut its summer reading program #WeAreReaders on Wednesday, July 19, at 4 p.m. with a book talk on Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir, led by DPS 6-12 Science Specialist Dr. Emma Refvem. A live book reading of the book Red will follow.

The talks and readings will take place on Durham Public Schools’ Facebook page as a Facebook live event.

“We know that access to books in homes is a contributing factor to students’ reading success and reading enjoyment. Students who read over the summer are more likely to have a smooth re-entry to the school year,” said Heidi Perez, 6-12 English Language Arts Specialist for DPS.

#WeAreReaders is a summer reading program for ALL students in Durham Public Schools.

  • Each prek-12th grade student enrolled in a DPS school received a free, brand new book before school was dismissed for the summer.

  • Weekly activities and programming will be offered.

  • The program will include arts integration, student contests, and special guest appearances.

 

Future dates and readings are as follows:

Wednesday, July 26, 4 p.m.

Slay by Brittany Morris

Young Adult Novel

Read aloud by Laurie Thompson, Northern High School Media Coordinator

 

Wednesday, August 2, 4 p.m.

Salt in his Shoes by Delores Jordan & Roslyn M. Jordan

Children’s Picture Book

Read aloud by Sarah Moon, DPS K-5 Literacy Specialist

 

Wednesday, August 9, 4 p.m.

Bodies Are Cool by Tyler Feder

Children’s Picture Book

Read aloud by Dr. Emma Refvem, DPS 6-12 Science Specialist

 

Wednesday, August 23, 4 p.m.

Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus by Mo Willems

Children’s Picture Book

Read aloud by Dr. Linda Tugurian, DPS Executive Director

of Curriculum & Instruction

 

*Wednesday, August 16 and 28 events are to be announced.

