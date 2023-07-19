Family Movie Nights At Joyner Park Continue Saturday With “Zootopia”

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The Wake Forest Parks, Recreation & Cultural Resources (PRCR) Department will host the third in a series of Family Movie Nights at Joyner Park this Saturday, July 22, at 8:30 p.m. The featured film will be “Zootopia.”

Free and open to the public, Family Movie Nights feature a variety of family-friendly film favorites and genres, including comedies, dramas, and thrillers, all projected on a 26-foot inflatable movie screen in the park’s amphitheater. Each will also include a movie-related pre-show activity for kids beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Food and dessert trucks will also be onsite.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket and/or chairs but are reminded that alcohol, smoking, and unleashed pets are prohibited.

In the event of rain, Family Movie Night may be canceled. Updates will be posted on the Town website, Nextdoor site, and Facebook page. Smart phone users who have downloaded the Town of Wake Forest app will also receive a push notification message concerning any schedule changes.

The season’s final Family Movie Night is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 5, when the featured film will be Spider Man: No Way Home. Showtime is 8:30 p.m. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/WFFamilyMovieNights or contact PRCR Events Coordinator Suja Jacob at 919-435-9558 or sjacob@wakeforestnc.gov.

