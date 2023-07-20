Book Harvest Is Back! Block Party July 22 at Durham Bulls Athletic Park!

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Book Harvest’s annual Summer Block Party will once again fill the concourse of the Durham Bulls Athletic Park (409 Blackwell St, Durham, NC 27701) — this time on Saturday, July 22, 2023 from 1 to 4 p.m.

The free, outdoor, community-wide event will be a joyful celebration of books and National Summer Learning Week! The afternoon will be action-packed, featuring fun-filled family activities and entertainment, and an abundance of free, culturally inclusive children’s books for every child – from infants to high schoolers – to choose their very own books to take home and keep forever!

Parking is free throughout the American Tobacco Campus (parking garages and street parking available).

Special Guests Include: