Al Roker Reacts To Derms Saying How Often We Should Shower a Week!

Published on July 20, 2023

Getting ready!

Source: AleksandarNakic / Getty

I thought everyone in this heat would be showering once a day or maybe even twice a day, but dermatologists are saying that we really only need to shower 2 to 3 times a WEEK!

This clearly shocked Al Roker on the Today Show and I think we can all agree with the same reaction he had to the news.

