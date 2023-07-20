Al Roker Reacts To Derms Saying How Often We Should Shower a Week!

I thought everyone in this heat would be showering once a day or maybe even twice a day, but dermatologists are saying that we really only need to shower 2 to 3 times a WEEK!
This clearly shocked Al Roker on the Today Show and I think we can all agree with the same reaction he had to the news.
