Learn More About Durham Through Neighborhood College

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The City of Durham and Durham County governments announce the return of their longtime resident academy program, Durham Neighborhood College, after being on hold for three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The award-winning program, co-sponsored by the City of Durham and Durham County, provides an opportunity for residents to learn about the operations and services of both local governments. The program features a series of interactive classes facilitated by City and County employees who work hard to provide quality services to make Durham a great place to live, work, and play.

Classes will be held on seven Thursday nights beginning September 14 through October 26, from 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. A light meal is served prior to the start of each class and sessions are held at local government facilities. Residents accepted into the program must pay a $35 fee. A limited number of need-based scholarships are available.

Residents looking to play a more active role in their neighborhoods and the Durham community are encouraged to apply. Some past graduates from the program have gone onto elected and appointed positions for local and state governments.

Applications are accepted through Thursday, August 17. Space is limited to 25 participants with the goal of creating a diverse cohort representing different neighborhoods as well as youth, Hispanic residents, and residents outside the city limits.

To learn more about Durham Neighborhood College visit webpages for the City of Durham or Durham County. Click here to apply. Hard copy applications are available at the Durham County Clerk to the Board of Commissioners Office, Administration Building I, 200 E. Main Street, 2nd floor. To receive an application by email, reach out to publicinformationoffice@dconc.gov.

For more information, interested applicants may also contact the City’s Communications Department at (919) 560-4123 or the County’s Public Information Office at (919) 560-0000.

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Learn More About Durham Through Neighborhood College was originally published on foxync.com