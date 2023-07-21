Kamala Harris Upset Florida Teaching Blacks Benefited From Slavery

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

DeSantis says slavery taught Blacks useful trades such as carpentry, painting, farming, blacksmithing and transportation.Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has ordered the state Board of Education to implement the highly controversial classroom instruction that African Americans benefited from the brutal and bloody institution of slavery.

Florida Public School are now set to instruct students that slavery was good for most Blacks because they were taught useful trades such as agricultural work, painting, carpentry, tailoring, domestic service, blacksmithing, transportation and other skills, NBC News reports. The new teaching standards include troubling language that “slaves developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit,” according to the 216-page document on the state’s 2023 standards for the teaching of social studies.

Vice President Kamala Harris was incensed upon learning of the Florida State Board of Education standards and blasted Florida’s governor at the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.’s 56th national convention in Indianapolis, according to CNN. “Speaking of our children, extremists pass book bans to prevent them from learning our true history — book bans in this year of our Lord 2023,” Harris, 58. said. “And while they do this, check it out, they push forward revisionist history.”

“Just yesterday in the state of Florida, they decided middle school students will be taught that enslaved people benefited from slavery,” Harris continued. “They insult us in an attempt to gaslight us, and we will not stand for it.”

