Get Ready To Show Your ID To Vote In North Carolina

Voters will be asked to show photo ID when voting in North Carolina.

For most voters, they will simply show their driver’s license. But there are many other acceptable photo IDs.

If a voter does not have an acceptable photo ID, they can get one for free from the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles (NCDMV). Find more information under “No-Fee ID Cards” at State IDs | NCDMV. Soon, voters will also be able to get free ID from their county board of elections.

All voters will be allowed to vote with or without a photo ID. If a voter cannot show photo ID when voting in person, they can still vote by filling out an ID Exception Form. For absentee-by-mail voters, if they are unable to include a copy of their photo ID in their ballot return envelope, they can also fill out an ID Exception Form with their ballot. Find more information under ID Exceptions below.