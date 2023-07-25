The Heat is On — Here’s Where to Cool Off

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

With heat index values expected to reach triple digits this week, Wake County is opening temporary cooling stations Wednesday through Sunday for people to find relief from the scorching temperatures.

“More than 600 people in the United States are killed by extreme heat every year, but heat-related deaths and illnesses are preventable,” said Darshan Patel, operations manager with Wake County Emergency Management. “We encourage anyone who doesn’t have a place to take shelter to visit one of our cooling stations.”

Residents are welcome to stop by the following locations to beat the heat:

Regional Centers and Health and Human Services Centers

Wednesday, noon-5:15 p.m.

Thursday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-5:15 p.m.

Wake County Public Libraries

Wednesday, noon-closing time

Thursday-Sunday, normal operating hours

Opening and closing times for libraries vary, so visitors can check online or call their local library for site-specific information and hours.

Sites that are not normally open to the public, such as EMS stations, fire stations and county fleet maintenance buildings, will not be available as cooling stations.

Staying Safe in Extreme Heat

Adults older than 65, children younger than four, people with existing medical conditions and those without access to air conditioning are at the greatest risk on days with high temperatures. Drinking plenty of water and staying out of the sun are critical precautions. People should also check on their neighbors who may be at high risk and ensure they have access to heat relief and hydration.

To stay safe and cool during extreme heat, residents are encouraged to:

Stay indoors in air-conditioned spaces as much as possible and limit exposure to the sun;



Dress in loose-fitting, lightweight and light-colored clothes that cover as much skin as possible;



Familiarize themselves with the medical conditions that can result from over-exposure to heat, including heat exhaustion and heat stroke;



Avoid strenuous work during the warmest part of the day. Use a buddy system when working in extreme heat and take frequent breaks; and



Never leave children or pets alone in closed vehicles.

The Heat is On — Here’s Where to Cool Off was originally published on foxync.com