Goldston Public Library Announces Programs and Events in August

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Goldston Public Library is excited to announce new events during the month of August for the Chatham County community to enjoy. The following events are free and open to the public.

Diabetes Prevention Program Information Session

Wednesday, August 2nd, 9:30 – 10:30 a.m.

The Chatham County Public Health Department will present an informational session entitled Diabetes Prevention at the Goldston Public Library on August 2nd at 9:30 a.m. This free information session, led by one of the County’s nutritionists, will discuss type 2 diabetes and how to prevent it.

Arts & Crafts – Artes y Manualidades

Thursday, August 3rd, 10th, & 17th, 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Families with children ages 3+ (younger with an assisting adult) are invited to join staff at the Goldston Public Library for an arts and crafts session. The fun will be held in the E.M. Harris, Jr. Conference Room on August 3rd, 10th, and 17th, starting at 10:30 a.m.

Las familias con niños de 3 años o más (menores con un adulto que les ayude) están invitadas a la Biblioteca Pública de Goldston para una sesión de artes y manualidades. La diversión se llevará a cabo en la sala de conferencia E.M. Harris, Jr. los días 3, 10 y 17 de agosto, a partir de las 10:30 a. m.

Welcome to Medicare

Monday, August 7th, 10:00 a.m. – noon

The Goldston Public Library will host a Welcome to Medicare session on August 7th at 10:00 a.m. This session is specifically for individuals approaching the age of 65 and is in collaboration with Chatham County Aging Services and the Chatham County Tax Office.

Medicare 101

Monday, August 7th, 1:30 – 3:30 p.m.

Chatham County Aging Services, the Chatham County Tax Office, and Goldston Public Library will host a Medicare 101 session at the library on August 7th at 1:30 p.m. This session is specifically for individuals already 65 years of age and has questions about Medicare such as plan options, coverage, enrollment, etc.

Friday Family Movie

Friday, June 9th, and every Friday until August 11th, 2:00 p.m.

Families with children of all ages are invited to the library every Friday for a family movie in the E. M. Harris Jr. Conference Room. Participants are welcome to bring snacks, a blanket or pillow, and family and friends. The first showing will be June 9th and runs through August 11th; movies are rated G or PG.

Read & Play at the Library

Wednesday, August 16th, 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Goldston Public Library and the Chatham County Parks & Recreation Department will host a series of activities on Wednesday, August 16th, for children of all ages to enjoy. Some recreational activities will include large group games, various yard games, and a scavenger hunt around the library.

During the event, the Friends of the Goldston Public Library will be distributing school supplies to the children attending (until supplies last).

Goldston Public Library is located at 9235 Pittsboro-Goldston Road, Goldston, NC 27252.



For more information, individuals may call the library at (919) 898-4522 or email goldston.library@chathamlibraries.org. Information about all Chatham County Library branches can be found at www.chathamlibraries.org.

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Goldston Public Library Announces Programs and Events in August was originally published on foxync.com