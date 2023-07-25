Ice Cube Stars in new ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem’ Movie

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Ice Cube voices the villain, Superfly, a mutant fly who wants all mutants to have dominance over humans. And for the performer, it was exactly the kind of character he likes to play. “You want to do characters that make an impact,” he says. “So, to be Superfly, the supervillain with a heart, looking for love [and] looking for friends, the complexity of the role was just right up my alley.”

Encouraged to ad lib in the recording booth, Cube says he had fun adding more to the performance — and adding a bit of comedy and authenticity to the role. “He’s the kingpin of New York,” he says, noting “you could do no wrong” while bringing the character to life.

Lending his voice to the film also meant getting to work alongside Rogen, whom he considers a longtime friend. “We’ve been cool for a while,” the performer says, joking that there’s “a lot of weed in the air” when they do get to hang out in person.

“But, it’s fun. He’s a creative guy that I’ve been wanting to work with this close for a while,” Cube says, noting that his son, O’Shea Jackson Jr., “got a chance to work with him in Long Shot,” the 2019 rom-com also starring Charlize Theron.

Cube adds that when it comes to having Rogen helming the project alongside Brendan O’Brien, Evan Goldberg and Jeff Rowe, they had a “fun dude” at the reins. “He knows pop culture and he’s just smart, you know,” he says. “His style of comedy is unique and he finds the nuances that most people overlook.”