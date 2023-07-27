Keep Cool! Temps Reaching 110 Degrees This Weekend!

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Yesterday was the hottest day of the year so far – and it’s only going to get hotter as the week goes on.

Our normal high this time of year is 91 degrees, but Thursday brings a high of 97 and a heat index of 102 degrees.

By the time we reach Friday, the humidity will increase and we may see the heat index come close to 110 degrees.

If you are planning on spending time outdoors, be safe. Bring water and try to stay in the shade.

Cooling stations in Wake County

Wake County will provide several cooling stations starting Wednesday. Here’s where you can find them.