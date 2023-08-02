K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Florida rapper 350Heem was reportedly shot and killed on Saturday morning (July 29). He was only 25.

According to The Ledger, 350 Heem, born Raheem Bacon, died in a shooting outside the Jade Fox Lounge in Lakeland, FL. Reportedly, although police did not immediately release the victim’s name (a 48-year-old woman was also shot but survived her injuries), social media identified 350 Heem as the deceased. Bacon was celebrating his mixtape release—a project called Taking Chances 3 at a party before the incident.

Reports The Ledger:

The lounge was hosting an upscale, celebrity party Friday night featuring an appearance of Bacon’s older brother, former NBA basketball player Dwayne Bacon, who has played for the Charlotte Hornets and Orlando Magic.

Raheem Bacon was promoting the event on his Facebook and social media pages as a release party for his new mixtape release “Taking Chances 3.” The album, released on Apple Music July 22, has tracks named “Dangerous Love” and “Gunshots.”

350 Heem is the younger brother of Dwayne Bacon, was picked 40th in the second round of the 2017 NBA Draft.

The shooting reportedly occurred around 2am. 350Heem was taken to a local hospital via a private vehicle. He was declared deceased shortly after his arrival at Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center.

A woman, Jamilah Johnson, 23, was arrested after a firearm was recovered, but it is unclear whether or not she was involved in the shooting.

Rest in power 350Heem.

Florida Rapper 350Heem Shot & Killed Outside Mixtape Release Party was originally published on hiphopwired.com