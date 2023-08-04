Your Teen Can Sketch The Galleries At The Museum Of Art

Join members of the Teen Arts Council to spend time sketching with other teens in the galleries. Bring a pencil and your sketchbook and follow prompts or find your favorite sketching spot with a friend. All levels of experience are welcome. For ages 13–18. More Information
Accessibility
The NCMA offers various types of accessibility accommodations for all types of programming, tours, and events. To request an accommodation or find out what is available, please contact Accessibility Coordinator Molly Hull, mhull@ncartmuseum.org. Please note that requests require a minimum of two weeks’ notice.
