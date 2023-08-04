Morrisville residents are invited to take part in National S’mores Day (August 10) in “S’Morrisville” each year. That’s right – the Town will change its name and become S’Morrisville as we honor and enjoy the delicious snacks made famous at campfires everywhere. The Town will hand out delicious s’mores and host other fun activities.
Date | Time
August 10
6-7 p.m.
Location
Morrisville Community Park
1520 Morrisville Parkway
Inclement Weather
This event does not have a rain date.
S’Morrisville To Share Sweet Treats With The Community On Aug. 10 was originally published on foxync.com
-
Skittles Have Lost Their Mind! New Flavor Arrives Next Month
-
Carlee Russell’s Attorney: ‘There Was No Kidnapping.. My Client Never Saw A Baby’
-
Ice Spice's "Deli" Video Clip Flagged (And Flamed) on Twitter for Featuring Underaged Twerking
-
New Discount Bin Store Opens In Raleigh Offering Huge Discounts
-
LeBron James’ Son Bronny Suffers Cardiac Arrest During USC Basketball Workout
-
Get Ready To Show Your ID To Vote In North Carolina
-
Twitter (Er....X) Responds To Tina Knowles/Richard Lawson Divorce News
-
Carlee Russell Arrested, Criminally Charged For Fake Abduction