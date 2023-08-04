Listen Live
S’Morrisville To Share Sweet Treats With The Community On Aug. 10

Published on August 4, 2023

Multi-Generations Black Family

Source: StoryBlocks / Radio One Digital

Morrisville residents are invited to take part in National S’mores Day (August 10) in “S’Morrisville” each year.  That’s right – the Town will change its name and become S’Morrisville as we honor and enjoy the delicious snacks made famous at campfires everywhere. The Town will hand out delicious s’mores and host other fun activities.

Date | Time

August 10

6-7 p.m.

Location

Morrisville Community Park

1520 Morrisville Parkway

Inclement Weather

This event does not have a rain date.

 

S’Morrisville To Share Sweet Treats With The Community On Aug. 10  was originally published on foxync.com

