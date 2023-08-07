Listen Live
Is This Heat Here To Stay?! Extreme Heat Set Record Temps in RDU

Published on August 7, 2023

July has been the hottest month ever recorded globally, according to the World Meteorological Organization. Last month was the hottest June ever.

“Record-breaking temperatures are part of the trend of drastic increases in global temperatures,” Carlo Buontempo, director of the Copernicus Climate Change Service, said, adding that human-caused emissions are the “main driver” of rising temperatures. Copernicus is a climate data provider.

The southeastern U.S. has been warming about half a degree per decade, with temperatures in the Raleigh-Durham region increasing by nearly 6 degrees since 1970, according to data from Climate Central, a Princeton, N.J.-based research nonprofit.

The Raleigh-Durham area also has 16 more days above 95 degrees and 40 more “risky” heat days – annual days above the 90th percentile – than it did in 1970. That’s one of the most significant increases in the nation, according to data from the Applied Climate Information System, a data system managed by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration regional climate centers.

