” Everybody Clap Yo’ Hands !” Celebrating the life of DJ Casper, creator of “Cha-Cha Slide”, whom dies at 58 years old after battling with cancer.

DJ Casper also known as, “Mr. C The Slide Man” , born and raised in Chicago had no idea the “Cha-Cha Slide” would become an international sensation.

DJ Casper released the cookout anthem “Casper Slide Pt. 1” in 1998. The song was originally created as a track for personal training. The song grew popularity with the athletic world as people used it for workouts and physical education classes in schools .

In 2000, DJ Casper then released “Casper Slide Pt. 2″ in turn receding radio play thank to Chicago station WCGI-FM. The “Cha-Cha Slide” officially became a hit in 2004 and was picked up by Universal Records.

The “Cha-Cha Slide” will continue to be the intergenerational sensation at every gathering world wide.

Let’s get moving! Get up and hit the Cha Cha slide for our guy DJ Casper

“Cha-Cha Slide” Creator DJ Casper, Dies at 58 Years Old was originally published on rnbphilly.com