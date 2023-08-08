Beat Insider:Dirk Nowitzki Heads To The NBA Hall of Fame

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

“Keep pushing,and focus on what you can control” said Dirk Nowitzki at a press conference, Tuesday morning as the Dallas Mavericks celebrated a huge career milestone for the super star future hall of famer.

Nowitzki will be inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame on August 12, after his No. 41 jersey was retired by the Mavericks and a statue of his famous one-legged fadeaway was placed in front of American Airlines Center.

97.9 The Beat was in attendance and was able to enjoy the historic event; check out what his rookie self would tell his hall of famer self.

