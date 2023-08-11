In this Foxy interview, comedian Aries Spears gives our own Karen Clark a quick call! He’ll be at the Raleigh Improv this weekend with his fearless style of comedy that we came to know and love.
Appearing on Def Comedy Jam, Showtime at The Apollo, and, of course, MadTV, Spears has been blessed with a true gift that has made people laugh for decades.
Don’t take our word for it, though! Get your tickets now at improv.com/raleigh!
Aries Spears Coming To Raleigh Improv This Weekend was originally published on foxync.com
