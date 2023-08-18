Philly Gets It’s Flowers: Kid ‘n Play Says Philly Played Hip-Hop on the Radio First

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

As we continue to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, a conversation had to be curated regarding the origins of the world’s most-beloved genre. Kid N Play were featured guest on the ‘My Expert Opinion with Matt Hoffa’ panel discussion. In barbershop style fashion, members of the Hip-Hop community gathered around to discuss the golden days of Hip-Hop.

Christopher Martin, also known as ‘Play’, gives Philly, more specifically Lady B, their (her) flowers, by proclaiming that Philadelphia was the first city to play Hip-Hop on mainstream radio.

“Philly doesn’t get the props that they deserve for Hip-Hop, period.” Martin said. New york didn’t put Hip-Hop on regular rotation before philly did, and a big shout to Lady B”

“Lady B — Colby Colb” Christopher Reid, also known as ‘Play’ echoed. “All them Philly dudes, they was playing Hip-Hop during the day.”

Watch the full conversation below!

