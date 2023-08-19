- Advise and consult on City and County projects and policies
- Engage and inform other young people about local government opportunities
- Facilitate learning opportunities for adults and other young people on youth engagement and other topics
- Advocate for issues that matter to young people in Durham
Durham Changed By Youth Ambassador Program Application for 2023-2024 was originally published on foxync.com
