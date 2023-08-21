On August 27th for National Cinema Day, moviegoers will have the chance to watch anything they want in the theater for a total of $4 per ticket.
While more than 3,000 theaters will participate across the country, not all theaters are opting in, so be sure to check with your venue before you expect the unique price!
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
AMC and Regal theaters, including locations throughout the Triangle area, have indeed opted in.
The $4 price is up $1 from last year’s inaugural National Cinema Day.
Jackie Brenneman, president of the Cinema Foundation, said in a recent statement:
“Following the rousing success of the first annual National Cinema Day, we welcome everyone to join us for the communal experience of one of America’s favorite pasttimes — moviegoing. We look forward to gathering at the movies and celebrating an exciting slate of new releases and classics, from beloved family favorites and outrageous comedies to thought-provoking dramas and thrilling adventures. There’s something for everyone.”
So, get your popcorn ready! If you’re looking for a great way to see a new flick, August 27th is perfect for you!
$4 Movie Tickets On National Cinema Day? Yes, Please! was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
-
Did They Get It Right? 10 Best Whitney Houston Songs According To A.I.
-
Riverboat Brawl In Alabama Draws Strong Reactions From X Users
-
It’s Over: Sources Say Keke Palmer And Darius Jackson Split
-
Clarence Avant, The “Black Godfather,” Dies at 92
-
Adopt A Kitty For Just Five Dollars This Friday!
-
Iggy Azalea Dragged To Further Obscurity As Tory Lanez Support Letter Surfaces [REACTIONS]
-
[UPDATED] Tory Lanez Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison For Shooting Megan Thee Stallion
-
Watch This: Usher & Keke Troll The Hell Out Of Her Baby Daddy, Social Media Approves