Busta Rhymes gave a candid interview with DJ ACE during while touring with 50 Cent for the ‘Final Lap’ tour. He shared his admiration for winning the Bet Lifetime achievement award as well as celebrating fifty years of hip-hop. Check out the entire convo here!
It’s the evolving sound that makes me stand out, say’s Busta Rhymes. Keep it locked to the block for more exclusive interviews as we continue to salute Hip Hop 50!
Busta Rhymes Exclusive Interview W/ Ace was originally published on theblockcharlotte.com
