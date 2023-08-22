COVID Cases On The Rise In The Triangle

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

WRAL reports that COVID-19 is rising again in the Triangle.

The North Carolina COVID-19 Wastewater Monitoring Dashboard indicates that Durham County is experiencing increasing case counts along with the rest of the state.

“Unfortunately, here in Durham and across the state we are seeing increases in our COVID-19 metrics, so it’s important that we stay vigilant and remember our tried and true safety measures,” said Health Director Rod Jenkins.

“Get tested, stay home and away from others if you test positive or don’t feel well, wear masks when needed, and of course, please get up-to-date on your vaccines. This includes getting your fall booster when they become available soon.”

Durham County Public Health is encouraging everyone to take the necessary precautions against COVID.

As of May 2023, doctors and labs are no longer required to report new cases to the state health department. Therefore, case counts are no longer available to to NC Department of Health & Human Services.

