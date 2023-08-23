K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Chatham County Public Libraries is pleased to announce the addition of a StoryWalk® at Chatham Community Library. The StoryWalk® is located along the walking trail surrounding the Central Carolina Community College Main Campus, 197 NC-87 in Pittsboro.

Community members and book lovers of all ages are invited to celebrate the grand opening of the StoryWalk® on Saturday, September 9, at 1:00 p.m. Attendees will meet at the main entrance of Chatham Community Library and walk together with Youth Services staff to the first panel of the StoryWalk®.

The StoryWalk® was created to enable families to have fun reading together while exploring the outdoors. The first featured title will be The Listening Walk by Paul Showers with illustrations by Aliki.

The StoryWalk® Project was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, Vermont and developed in collaboration with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library. StoryWalk® is a registered service mark owned by Ms. Ferguson.

Chatham Community Library StoryWalk® was made possible with a gift from the estate of Christine and Edward Farnan.

Residents may visit the libraries’ website www.chathamlibraries.org, or contact the Library at (919) 545-8085 or youth.services@chathamlibraries.org for more information on this and other events and programs.

Chatham County Public Libraries Announces The Addition of StoryWalk® was originally published on foxync.com