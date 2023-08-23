K97.5
Listen Live
Entertainment News

Report: Cowboys Defensive End Sam Williams Arrested In Frisco

Published on August 23, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

K97.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
NFC Divisional Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v San Francisco 49ers

Source: Thearon W. Henderson / Getty

Sam Williams, a defensive end with the Dallas Cowboys, was reportedly taken into custody on possession of drugs and carrying a weapon without a permit, according to police as reported by WFAA.
Jail records show that Williams was arrested and detained on Sunday in Collin County.
According to authorities, he was accused of carrying a weapon without a license and possessing a controlled substance under one gram. It was THC, according to the police.
The gun charge is a misdemeanor, but the controlled substance charge is a Texas felony.
Online records show that second-year athlete, posted a $1,500 bond for the Cowboys’ preseason game in Seattle on Saturday.
This is Williams’ second arrest this year. Jail records show he surrendered for reckless driving in January.

William is set to play Dallas Cowboys defensive line this season. He had 15 tackles and four sacks in 2022 as a Cowboys rotation player.
The Cowboys drafted Williams 56th overall in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. His collegiate football team was Ole Miss.

The post Report: Cowboys Defensive End Sam Williams Arrested In Frisco appeared first on 97.9 The Beat.

Report: Cowboys Defensive End Sam Williams Arrested In Frisco  was originally published on thebeatdfw.com

More from K97.5
Morning Hustle Cash Grab 2023

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close