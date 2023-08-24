Wake County Animal Center Hosts One-Day Clear The Shelter Event

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

For one day this weekend, Wake County Animal Center will eliminate all pet adoption fees, inviting our community to take advantage of an annual Clear the Shelter event which staff always hope will leave their building empty at the end of the day. Doors will be open Saturday, August 26, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. allowing the public to view and meet the 72 dogs, 13 cats, 13 kittens, three rabbits and one bird that are waiting for a family to welcome them into their hearts and homes.

“Wake County has repeatedly shown us how much they care for our homeless animals and we don’t want adoption fees to prevent them from considering a pet,” said Wake County Commissioner Vickie Adamson. “These Clear the Shelter events are designed to raise awareness about the importance of pet adoption and to reduce overcrowding in shelters across the nation, ultimately saving countless lives and enriching the lives of thousands of people.”

Regular adoption fees are $95 for dogs, $45 for cats under five years old and $15 for cats that are older than five years old, but for Saturday, the fee is $0. All other adoption policies still apply. All animals adopted from the center are spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped before going home with their new family.

“Clear the Shelter is an opportunity for everyone to come together and make a positive impact on the lives of these deserving animals,” said Dr. Jennifer Federico, director of the Wake County Animal Center. “Pets will shower you with unconditional love. In their eyes, you become the most incredible person in the entire world. Everyone should have a pet to experience that feeling.”

The Clear the Shelter event will feature:

Waived Adoption Fees: During the event hours, all adoption fees will be waived, giving families the chance to bring home a new addition without the financial barrier.



During the event hours, all adoption fees will be waived, giving families the chance to bring home a new addition without the financial barrier. Extended Hours: To accommodate potential adopters, Animal Center is extending operating hours on Aug. 26 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. This gives families more time to meet the pets and make a decision. The shelter is normally open noon to 6 p.m., seven days a week.



To accommodate potential adopters, Animal Center is extending operating hours on Aug. 26 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. This gives families more time to meet the pets and make a decision. The shelter is normally open noon to 6 p.m., seven days a week. Community Support: Friends of Wake County Animal Center is sponsoring $350 vouchers through the Heal a Heart Program to help cover necessary medication costs for heartworm-positive dogs. Some dogs that come to the shelter test positive for heartworm, which is a preventable and treatable condition. Be sure to ask for more information at the center!

The Wake County Animal Center is the only open-admission shelter in Wake County that never turns away animals, including stray, abandoned and surrendered pets. The shelter treats and re-homes thousands of homeless animals every year.

Ready to adopt? Check out our adoption gallery or come by and see the sweet faces for yourself! The shelter is open for adoptions daily from noon to 6 p.m. seven days a week. The Wake County Animal Center is located at 820 Beacon Lake Drive, near the intersection of I-440 and New Bern Ave. in Raleigh.

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Wake County Animal Center Hosts One-Day Clear The Shelter Event was originally published on foxync.com