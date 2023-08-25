Remember the story of “The Wizard of Oz?” Well, you only knew part of it.

Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin—smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships…until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “wicked.”

From the first electrifying note to the final breathtaking moment, WICKED—the untold true story of the Witches of Oz—transfixes audiences with its wildly inventive story that USA Today cheers is “a complete triumph! An original musical that will make you laugh, cry, and think.”

I got a chance to chat with Celia Hottenstein, who plays the role of Glinda on the national tour of Wicked. Check out our interview above.

Tickets are still available to see Wicked at DPAC! Details here.

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Wicked Is Back At DPAC! Karen Clark Chats With Glinda The Good was originally published on foxync.com