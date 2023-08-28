K97.5
Don’t Miss Raleigh’s Jazz In The Square This Thursday

Published on August 28, 2023

Jazz in the Square is a free concert series featuring live jazz performances by local musicians in Moore Square on select Thursdays from 6-8pm. There will be food trucks on-site and wine & beer for sale, so grab your blankets, chairs, and picnic baskets for an evening of great music.

Free and open to the public.

SCHEDULE 

RAIN DATES

  • August 10th
  • August 24th
  • September 21st

Refreshments

Purchase alcoholic beverages on-site from Square Burger and Red, White, Bubbly & BrewUmbrella Dry Bar will also be in the park serving non-alcoholic mocktails.

Pick up dinner from a rotating selection of food trucks located in the park, Square Burger, or nearby restaurants.

Location

Moore Square

200 S Blount St

Places to visit and dine at nearby

Parking 

