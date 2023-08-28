Jazz in the Square is a free concert series featuring live jazz performances by local musicians in Moore Square on select Thursdays from 6-8pm. There will be food trucks on-site and wine & beer for sale, so grab your blankets, chairs, and picnic baskets for an evening of great music.
SCHEDULE
August 3rd | Shrub(b) August 17th | Dwayne Jordan Quartet
- August 31st | Dreamroot
- September 14th | Também
- September 28th | Al Strong
RAIN DATES
- August 10th
- August 24th
- September 21st
Refreshments
Purchase alcoholic beverages on-site from Square Burger and Red, White, Bubbly & Brew. Umbrella Dry Bar will also be in the park serving non-alcoholic mocktails.
Pick up dinner from a rotating selection of food trucks located in the park, Square Burger, or nearby restaurants.
Location
200 S Blount St
Places to visit and dine at nearby
Don’t Miss Raleigh’s Jazz In The Square This Thursday was originally published on foxync.com
-
Who's The Highest Paid Rapper Turned Actor?
-
REPORT: Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Quietly Welcome Second Child
-
It’s Over: Sources Say Keke Palmer And Darius Jackson Split
-
Puff, Puff, Preggo? 10 Hard Facts About Smoking While Pregnant
-
SneakerVille
-
Watch This: Usher & Keke Troll The Hell Out Of Her Baby Daddy, Social Media Approves
-
NC State Fair Advance Tickets Go On Sale Today!
-
Benzino Admits Denying Eminem 5-Mic ‘The Source’ Review