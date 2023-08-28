K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

One person was fatally shot on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill on Monday afternoon.

UNC doctoral student Tailei Qi was taken into custody in connection to the shooting, according to WRAL News.

RELATED: ALERT: UNC-Chapel Hill On Lockdown With ‘Armed & Dangerous’ Person On Campus

The university reported that shots were fired in Caudill Labs along South Road just after 1 PM, triggering a “shelter in place” order for the campus and nearby elementary schools.

The lockdown order was lifted at around 4 PM.

Qi was apprehended along Williams Circle, around two miles north of campus, at around 2:40 PM. It is not known if Qi and the unidentified victim knew each other prior to the incident. Formal charges have not yet been filed.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

UNC Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz has released the following statement:

“I am devastated and saddened by today’s shooting in one our campus buildings, a place where we conduct our important work of teaching, mentoring and research everyday.

“This shooting damages the trust and safety that we so often take for granted on our campus. We will work to rebuild that trust and safety. Our hearts are with the family of our fellow faculty member, those who are personally connected to the victim and those traumatized by this senseless act of violence.”

There were no other injuries reported. Classes are cancelled for Tuesday, August 29.

UNC Faculty Member Dead In On-Campus Shooting was originally published on foxync.com