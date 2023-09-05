NC State University Police Investigating Death Outside Sullivan Hall

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

WRAL reports that an investigation has launched into the recent death of an NC State student on Monday, Sept. 4.

NC State Police Chief Dan House sent a statement to WRAL on Tuesday morning:

“NC State Police responded to Sullivan Hall on Monday, Sept. 4 shortly after 4 p.m. and upon arrival located a deceased student outside of the residence hall. At this time, cause of death is unknown and under investigation.”

Police would not provide any additional details, and students say they know very little about what happen. This leaves some students to wonder if this was a death by suicide.

“It really sucks,” said one unidentified NC State student. “I was here last year when all of the deaths happened.”

Another said, “It is really sad. But at the same time, I can understand what they are going through. If they needed someone to talk to, I could have helped them.”

These students have reason to worry: Seven NC State students died by suicide in the previous school year. In response, the university added 50 counselors, at least one counselor for each of the 11 colleges.

NC State has also offered “wellness days” for students to take a break from school and focus on their mental health.

“It is reassuring that they care and everybody’s well-being is being taken care of,” said an NC State student. “I think the university has done a lot, especially with wellness days.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, help is available. Contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988.

